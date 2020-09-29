Mikel Arteta explains how Arsenal can close gap on Liverpool FC this season

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Mikel Arteta has told his Arsenal side that they will need to step their game up across the board if they are to close the gap on the likes of Liverpool FC and Manchester City this season.

The Merseyside outfit have been the standout team in the Premier League recently, with Jurgen Klopp’s men having won their first title in style last season.

Liverpool FC won last season’s Premier League with seven games to spare and ended up 18 points ahead of closest challengers Manchester City in the table.

Arteta’s Arsenal side, meanwhile, laboured to an eighth placed finish in the top flight as they missed out on Champions League qualification once again.

Arsenal have not won the Premier League title since their famous unbeaten triumph under Arsene Wenger back in 2004, and Arteta knows that the Gunners have a lot of work to do if they are to be able to challenge the top two this season and beyond.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the London Evening Standard ahead of Monday night’s trip to Anfield, Arteta said: “That is a different level. They [Liverpool FC] have done that in the Premier League and in the Champions League as well. And that is why they raised the bar so high.

“Not only them, Man City as well in recent years. That is the level and you have to be able to compete at that level because this is our context and this is our reality.

“If we want to be one of those teams, those basic things have to be implemented every day. That goes through in training – you cannot expect them to do that at weekends and train in a different way.

“That is the way you conduct yourself every day.

“I don’t know if in football history someone has closed a gap of 43 points if they maintain the same level in just a few months. Obviously what you are expecting to do is be much better and more consistent and then they can drop the level a little bit, and then the gap is not that big.

“But we can control what we can control, which is our performances and our level of consistency. Obviously we will do our best to try to be much better than last year.”

Arsenal will travel to Liverpool FC once again on Thursday night when they take on Jurgen Klopp’s side in the fourth round of the League Cup.

After that, the Gunners will switch their attentions back to Premier League affairs and their home clash against Sheffield United on Sunday.

