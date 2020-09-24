Mikel Arteta delivers William Saliba update for Arsenal fans

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Mikel Arteta has revealed that he has been delighted by the start to life William Saliba has made at Arsenal despite the defender not having yet featured in the Premier League.

The French defender linked up with Arsenal this summer after the Gunners agreed a deal to sign him from Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne last year.

The 19-year-old arrives at The Emirates with a big reputation and Arsenal fans will be keen to see the defender look to prove himself in the Premier League in the coming weeks and months.

Saliba was an unused substitute in the Community Shield against Liverpool FC at the end of August but he has not been included in the matchday squads for Arsenal’s Premier League clashes against Fulham and West Ham United.

Arteta has now revealed that he has been delighted by the way Saliba has been settling into life at The Emirates and hinted that it won’t be long before the defender features in the Premier League.

Speaking in an interview before the League Cup third-round clash against Leicester City on Wednesday, Arteta said: “I think William is doing really well.

“He is adapting to the country, adapting to our club.

“We have to bear in mind that he had a really challenging season last year with the amount of injuries that he had.

“But he is a player that is going to be really important in our future, things sometimes take some time and we have to respect that.”

Arsenal will aim to make it three wins from three games in the Premier League when they take on defending champions Liverpool FC at Anfield on Monday night.

The Gunners are looking to break back into the top four this season after having finished eighth and won the FA Cup last term.

