Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang makes prediction about Arsenal this season

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has claimed that Arsenal can do “something very big” this season under Mikel Arteta.

The Gabon international committed his future to the north London club earlier this week when he penned a new three-year contract to keep him at the club until 2023.

Aubameyang’s future at The Emirates had been a constant talking point over the summer months but the 31-year-old will now focus on helping Arsenal to challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League this term.

Arsenal finished in eighth place in the table last season and won the FA Cup under Arteta, and the Gunners are now looking to improve their domestic form in what is the Spanish head coach’s first full campaign in charge at The Emirates.

Now, Arsenal striker Aubameyang has revealed that the potential shown by the Gunners squad in recent months was a key factor in convincing him to stay in north London.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the London Evening Standard, Aubameyang said: “Look at the guys that came in [this summer]. I think we can do something very big.

“And also the young players as well, they are coming like fire and this is why I stay – because I know we have something to do.

“I said a few months ago that the best is to come for sure, for Arsenal. It’s time for everyone to respect our club.

“I want to become an Arsenal legend, just like Thierry [Henry], Wrighty [Ian Wright], [Tony] Adams and [Dennis] Bergkamp – too many to mention.”

Aubameyang will be expecting to start for Arsenal when the Gunners take on West Ham United at The Emirates in the Premier League on Saturday night.

The Gunners – who have not won the title since their unbeaten triumph back in 2004 – kicked off their Premier League campaign with a 3-0 win at Fulham last weekend.

