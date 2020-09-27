Jamie Carragher predicts where Arsenal will finish this season

Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher has praised Mikel Arteta for the impact he has had at Arsenal and he says that the Gunners could well end up in the top four this season.

Arsenal have made a 100 per cent start to the new season in the Premier League after having secured victories over both Fulham and West Ham United in their opening two games.

The north London side finished eighth in the league last season but they managed to end the campaign with some silverware by beating Chelsea FC in the FA Cup final last month.

The Gunners are now looking to try and break back into the top four this term as Arteta aims to steer the north London side to a return to the Champions League.

Next up for Arsenal is their crunch showdown against Liverpool FC at Anfield on Monday night as the Gunners look to claim another win in the top flight.

Liverpool FC legend Carragher has been highly impressed by the impact Arteta has had at Arsenal since his appointment at the end of last year.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Carragher said: “There’s no doubt Arsenal are on the way back under Mikel Arteta. I think he’s been a brilliant signing.

“I’m so impressed with how he’s managing that squad. I think we’d all say that squad still needs a lot more work doing to it to get back to the level Arsenal supporters want.

“But what he’s done with the squad he’s inherited is fantastic. To win the FA Cup, beat Liverpool a couple of times in the league and Community Shield, that’s something Liverpool will want to put right.

“But it’s a completely different proposition this Arsenal team coming to Anfield than it was last season when Unai Emery’s Arsenal came very early in the season.”

Discussing Arsenal’s hopes of finishing in the top four this season, Carragher continued: “I don’t think too many people had them in the top-four predictions before the start of the season, I know I certainly didn’t.

“I know it’s early days, but you look at the way other teams have performed in the early weeks and I think they’ll be a much stronger proposition for the Champions League places than we initially thought.

“[Arsenal’s fixtures] are tough games on paper but you can be sure they’ll be tough for the opposition now, whereas in the past people maybe thought with Arsenal you can bully them and maybe roll them over in certain games.

“They are a lot stronger proposition now under Mikel Arteta.”

Arsenal, who have not won the Premier League title since their unbeaten triumph in 2004, will take on Liverpool FC at Anfield once again on Thursday next week in the fourth round of the League Cup.

