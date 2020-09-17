Piers Morgan reacts to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s new Arsenal deal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Piers Morgan (Photo: Piers Morgan / Twitter)

Piers Morgan took to social media to reveal his delight at seeing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang commit his future to Arsenal by signing a new three-year contract.

The Gabon international’s situation at The Emirates had been a relentless talking point over the last few months, but he finally put pen to paper on a new deal with the Gunners on Tuesday.

Aubameyang had been linked with a possible move away from Arsenal this summer due to the fact that his previous deal was set to expire in the summer of next year.

However, the 31-year-old has now ended the speculation about his future by committing himself to the north London side and signing a new contract.

Aubameyang is widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s top attacking players and he scored 29 goals in 44 games across all competitions for the Gunners last season.

Celebrity Arsenal fan Morgan was absolutely thrilled to see the forward put pen to paper on a new contract on Tuesday and he took to his personal Twitter account to reveal his delight at the news after it was confirmed by the club.

Posting on Twitter, Morgan wrote: “BOOOOOMMM!!!!!!! He’s signed the ting! ⁦@Aubameyang7⁩ confirms my scoop that he’s staying at Arsenal.

“I must have had happier moments in my life.. but I can’t think of one right now.”

Aubameyang opened his Premier League account this season when he scored one of Arsenal’s three goals in their 3-0 victory over Fulham away from home last weekend.

The Gabon international will be hoping to continue his solid start when the Gunners host West Ham United at The Emirates on Saturday evening in their next Premier League encounter.

