Agent reveals how Arsenal convinced Willian to sign from Chelsea FC

Chelsea FC forward Willian (Photo: Willian / Instagram)

Willian’s agent Kia Joorabchian has opened up on how Arsenal managed to sign the Brazilian midfielder on a free transfer from Chelsea FC this summer.

The attacking midfielder joined the Gunners on a free transfer last month after his contract expired at Stamford Bridge, following weeks of speculation about his future.

Willian spent seven years at Stamford Bridge but has opted to make the move across London to join the Gunners after Chelsea FC refused to grant him his wish of handing him a three-year deal.

Arsenal were willing to offer the 32-year-old a three-year contract and the Brazilian was officially unveiled as a Gunners player on 14 August.

Now, Willian’s agent Joorabchian has lifted the lid on how the Gunners were able to convince the attacking midfielder to join them this summer, revealing how the player was highly impressed by Mikel Arteta’s plans and philosophy at The Emirates.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Star, Joorabchian said: “With Willian, there’s no secret he wanted a three-year contract, but the Mikel Arteta project was just incredible.

“He was very much wooed by Mikel and [technical director] Edu, and what Mikel presented to him and the way he wants to play football and the way he wants to continue and the success he wants to bring to Arsenal, made the difference.

“That’s what he said and that’s exactly what it was.”

Willian could make his Premier League debut for Arsenal when the Gunners travel to face newly-promoted Fulham at Craven Cottage this weekend.

The north London side are aiming to try and challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League this term after the Gunners ended up in eighth place in the table last season under Arteta.

However, the Gunners did enjoy a positive end to the campaign after they beat Chelsea FC 2-1 in the FA Cup final to win the trophy for a record 14th time back at the start of August.

