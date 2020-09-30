Jamie Carragher predicts where Arsenal will finish this season

Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher believes there’s a “good chance” that Arsenal can finish in the Premier League’s top four this season.

The Gunners suffered a 3-1 loss to defending Premier League champions Liverpool FC at Anfield on Monday night to bring to an end the north London side’s unbeaten start to the 2020-21 season.

Arsenal broke the deadlock thanks to Alexandre Lacazette’s scrappy goal before Sadio Mane and Andy Robertson scored in the final 17 minutes of the first half to give the hosts a half-time lead.

Lacazette wasted a clear-cut opportunity to equalise when the France international went through on goal but the striker’s effort was stopped by Alisson Becker.

Liverpool FC substitute Diogo Jota secured three points with his debut goal in the 88th minute at Anfield.

Arsenal produced a solid performance against Jurgen Klopp’s side as Arteta’s men refused to wilt despite conceding two quick-fire goals in the first half.

Sky Sports pundit Carragher reckons that Arsenal will challenge for a top-four finish this season given their improvement under Arteta in 2020 so far.

“Arsenal stayed in the game which was important and they had a big chance and it can be completely different, but Liverpool are a few years down the line,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“I think it’s almost an identical job to what Klopp came into. Klopp came into a Liverpool squad where they weren’t even qualifying for the Champions League. That’s what Arsenal haven’t done for the last few years.

“The first thing for Arsenal is to get back into the Champions League. I think there’s a good chance they can. I didn’t believe that before the start of the season.

“I like a lot of what Mikel Arteta is doing. I don’t think it’s possible for him to get any more out of the group of players he’s got. I don’t think that’s a top-four group but the way he’s organising them, I think they could get into the top four because of his management.

“Do I think Arsenal could win a title in four or five years? It’s still very difficult and probably shows what a good job Jurgen Klopp has done. But Arsenal have got a really good manager.”

Arsenal have signed Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes, Chelsea FC winger Willian, Flamengo defender Pablo Mari, Southampton full-back Cedric Soares and Dijon goalkeeper Alex Runarsson in the summer transfer window so far.

The Gunners have also signed Dani Ceballos on season-long loan from Real Madrid.

Arsenal eased to victories over Fulham and West Ham United in their opening two Premier League games before their 3-1 loss to Liverpool FC on Monday night.

Arteta’s side will take on Sheffield United at The Emirates on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip