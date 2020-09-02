Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Kieran Tierney has the qualities required to become a future Arsenal captain, according to former Gunners striker John Hartson.

Tierney enjoyed an impressive first season at the north London side after Arsenal signed the Scotland international in a £25m deal from Scottish Premier League outfit Celtic last summer.

The 23-year-old initially made a slow start to his Arsenal career under Unai Emery due to a string of injury problems that limited his impact on the Gunners team.

However, Tierney has flourished since Mikel Arteta took over the reins from his compatriot back in December to establish himself as a regular in the Arsenal team.

The former Celtic defender helped Arsenal win the FA Cup last month after the Gunners were 2-1 winners against Chelsea FC at Wembley to win their first trophy under Arteta.

Former Arsenal and Celtic striker Hartson believes Tierney has the potential to become a future Gunners skipper after his mature performances in the heart of Arteta’s defence.

“He was outstanding at Celtic for many a year, played lot of European games,” Hartson told talkSPORT.

“Champions League games, picked up trebles and trophies. He’s clearly a winner.

“I think the Arsenal fans and a lot of people that are watching the English Premier League needed a little bit of time to realise how good this kid is.

“He’s an outstanding player, he gets forward, he’s got an FA Cup winner’s medal under his belt, a Community Shield medal.

“Initially he was injured and was in and out a little bit with his groin, he couldn’t quite find his best form.

“But now that he’s settled he’s a future Arsenal captain for me, 100 per cent.”

The Scottish full-back scored one goal and made one assist in 12 games in the Premier League.

Tierney was part of the Arsenal team that beat Liverpool FC on penalties in the Community Shield at the weekend.

The 23-year-old has a wealth of experience following a decorated spell at Celtic, where Tierney won four SPL titles, two Scottish Cups and three Scottish League Cups.

Arsenal will return to Premier League action when the Gunners take part in the division’s curtain-raiser against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday 12 September.

