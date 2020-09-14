Willian sends message to Arsenal fans after 3-0 win at Fulham

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Willian has urged Arsenal to keep working hard after their 3-0 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

The Gunners made the breakthrough in the ninth minute when Alexandre Lacazette finished from close range to capitalise on the north London side’s positive start to the derby.

Willian played a role in Lacazette’s goal after his initial effort was saved by the Fulham goalkeeper before the French striker pounced on the rebound to score the season’s first goal.

Arsenal doubled their lead four minutes after half-time when summer signing Gabriel Magalhaes managed to rise above the Fulham defence to make contact with Willian’s corner and score on his debut.

The Gunners cemented the three points when Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored with a sumptuous finish with 33 minutes left to play.

Willian finished the Premier League opener with 96.2 per cent pass completion during his 75 minutes on the pitch before Mikel Arteta substituted the summer signing.

The Arsenal star took to Twitter to reflect on his debut as well as challenging his Gunners team-mates to continue to build momentum.

Willian wrote on Twitter: “I’m very happy with my debut! Great team work guys! But it’s only the beginning, let’s keep working hard! Thanks for all the support Arsenal fans!💪👊 #arsenal #premierleague #debut #W12”

Willian moved to Arsenal from Chelsea FC on a free transfer in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The Brazil international is a two-time Premier League winner so Willian brings vital experience to the Arsenal squad.

The Gunners will host West Ham United in their next Premier League fixture at The Emirates next weekend.

Arsenal will finish their top-flight fixtures in September with a home clash against defending champions Liverpool FC.

