Mikel Arteta: Willian can help drive Arsenal to trophies

Chelsea FC forward Willian (Photo: Willian / Instagram)

Mikel Arteta believes that Willian can play a key part in helping to drive Arsenal towards trophies this season and beyond.

The Brazilian attacking midfielder has been settling into life at The Emirates after having signed for the Gunners from Chelsea FC on a free transfer this summer.

The 32-year-old was named as the man of the match on his Premier League debut for the Gunners, as he notched up two assists in the 3-0 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Willian will be keen to establish himself as a key player at The Emirates this season as Arsenal look to try and challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Arsenal boss Arteta has been delighted by the way Willian has started life at The Emirates and he feels that he will be a key player for the Gunners in the next few months.

Speaking in an interview after the 3-0 win over Fulham at the weekend, Arteta said: “I’m really pleased because he showed how much he really wants it and how much he is going to drive the other players on in order to achieve that.

“With some players when that happened they have a full stomach but with Willian I got the opposite feeling, that he wanted more and how he wanted to move to a different club and get to the level that he got before.”

Arteta continued: “We have a lot of young players with a big talent and a big future, but they need some role models.

“I think Willian is a really good one to have around the place because he doesn’t talk much in the dressing room – but he does on the pitch and that’s a good way to do it.

“What we have to find is a level of consistency throughout the season. We’ve done it in one match, there are still a lot of things we need to improve collectively and individually as well.

“We have another week to train and next week we go again.

“What I see is they are not happy with the last two trophies, they want more and they want to speed up this process and hopefully they are enjoying it as well.”

Willian will be hoping to feature for Arsenal when the Gunners take on West Ham United in their next Premier League game on Saturday at The Emirates.

The north London side are looking to try and challenge for a top-four finish this season after they ended up in eighth place and won the FA Cup last term following Arteta’s appointment back in December.

Arsenal will take on Liverpool FC, Sheffield United and Manchester City in their next three Premier League games after they clash with the Hammers.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip