Ian Wright: This has to be Arsenal’s priority in the transfer window

Arsenal legend Ian Wright (Photo: BT Sport)

Ian Wright has called for Arsenal to do what they can to secure the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang by tying him down to a new contract.

The future of the Gabon international at The Emirates has been a constant talking point over the last few weeks, due to the fact that his current contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

Aubameyang was Arsenal’s top goalscorer last season and he proved his worth to the Gunners once again last month when he scored both of their goals in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

As things stand, the forward will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club in the January transfer window as the clock ticks down on his current deal.

Arsenal have been relatively busy in the summer transfer window as they prepare for their first full season under Mikel Arteta, with the Gunners having brought in Willian and Gabriel Magalhaes, as well as having made the loan deals of Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares permanent.

Now, former Arsenal star Wright has stressed the importance of the Gunners getting a deal over the line to keep Aubameyang at the club for the next few years.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, Wright said: “To be honest, I think he will be the most significant signing Mikel can make.

“We do need to make that happen, simply because of what he brings to that team. When you look at the chances created for Arsenal, they were 16th in the league last year – and he still scored the amount of goals he scored.

“So if you can imagine, we can start creating more with the players we have signed – the Willians and people like that – then he is going to score more goals. It is imperative that he signs.”

Arsenal will kick off their new Premier League campaign with a trip to Fulham on 12 September.

The north London side are aiming to challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season after they finished eighth and won the FA Cup last term.

