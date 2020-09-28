Jamie Carragher: What’s impressed me about Mikel Arteta at Arsenal

Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher has praised Mikel Arteta for the impact he has had at Arsenal in recent months, highlighting the way in which the Spanish head coach has managed to improve the Gunners’ defence.

The Spaniard has made a positive impact at The Emirates after having been brought in to replace Unai Emery at the end of last year.

Arteta led Arsenal to an eighth-placed finish in the Premier League and the Gunners have also won the FA Cup and Community Shield since he took charge, claiming wins over Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC.

The former Manchester City assistant coach is now preparing his Arsenal side for their crunch clash against defending champions Liverpool FC at Anfield on Monday night as the Gunners look to continue their solid start to the season.

Arsenal have won both of their opening Premier League games after having claimed victories against Fulham and West Ham United.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher has now explained why he has been so impressed by Arteta and the impact he’s had at The Emirates.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Carragher said: “That’s what has impressed me about Mikel Arteta.

“We know his upbringing in football, in Spain, and he’s worked with Pep Guardiola as a coach as well. He wants to be involved in teams that dominate the ball and dominate the game.

“But he possibly realises now he doesn’t have the players to do that, to take on the big teams, and he’s done it a different way and got results. I think that’s great management.

“He did it against Man City, in the semi-final of the FA Cup, taking on Liverpool a couple of times, when Liverpool have dominated possession in both games but not been able to break through.

“He’s made Arsenal – would you believe – look defensively strong at the moment. That can only be attributed to his organisation rather than the individual players, I must say.”

Arsenal will travel to Anfield twice this week. They will face the Reds in the Premier League on Monday night before they head to Merseyside once again to take on Liverpool FC at Anfield in the fourth round of the League Cup on Thursday night.

