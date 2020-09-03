New Arsenal signing Gabriel discusses phone call with Mikel Arteta

Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes opens up on his transfer to Arsenal from Lille this summer

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Thursday 3 September 2020, 05:15 UK
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Gabriel Magalhaes has revealed how a phone call from Mikel Arteta helped to convince him that a move to Arsenal was right for him.

The Brazilian defender was officially confirmed as an Arsenal player on Tuesday after the Gunners agreed a deal to land the 22-year-old from Lille on a long-term contract.

Gabriel had been strongly linked with a move to Arsenal over the last few days but he had also been touted as a possible target for a number of other Premier League clubs.

Now, the defender has explained that having phone calls with Arsenal technical director Edu as well as manager Arteta played a key role in convincing him that a move to The Emirates was best for him.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the London Evening Standard, Gabriel said: “[Edu and I] had several chats about Arsenal and the new project, we had many good conversations,’ Gabriel told Arsenal Digital.

“As the days went by I was getting very excited about it, then I had a call from the coach and that was very reassuring.

“Having the coach himself calling you to say he wants you in his squad motivates you a lot. That is the very reason I am here today.

“We did not talk about [details], he just told me he is aware of my quality, my capacity and how far I can go. He also said he will be very demanding with me.

“I know he is a great coach and I will make progress with his help.”

Gabriel played a key role in helping Lille to finish in fourth place in Ligue 1 last season.

He becomes the second defensive signing at Arsenal this season after the Gunners completed a deal to land William Saliba from Saint-Etienne last summer, with the young defender linking up with the Gunners ahead of next season after spending last season on loan back at Saint-Etienne.

Arsenal, who finished in eighth place in the Premier League and won the FA Cup last term, will take on Fulham in their opening top-flight fixture at Craven Cottage later this month.

The north London side have not won the Premier League since their famous unbeaten triumph in 2003-04.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
Gary Neville
Gary Neville: The five positions Man United must strengthen this summer
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta told 23-year-old can become future Arsenal captain
Frank Lampard
Sky Sports reporter gives Kai Havertz update for Chelsea FC fans
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC told they must complete this important signing
David De Gea
Gary Neville: Why I’m worried about this situation at Man United
Bruno Fernandes
Gary Neville makes prediction about Bruno Fernandes at Man United
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Kyle Edmund
US Open 2020: Novak Djokovic makes it 25 straight to end Edmund hopes
Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher identifies signing Chelsea FC need to challenge next season
Timo Werner
Chelsea FC issued warning about new signing Timo Werner
ScoopDragon Football News Network