Gabriel Magalhaes: What I think about William Saliba at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Gabriel Magalhaes believes that William Saliba has all the necessary qualities to be a big success at Arsenal.

Saliba, 19, signed for Arsenal from Saint-Etienne last year but he only linked up with the Gunners squad this summer after he was sent back to the French club on loan for last season.

The central defender will be hoping to impress Mikel Arteta and prove himself as worthy of a regular spot in the heart of the Gunners’ back-line this season as the north London side look to try and challenge for a top-four finish.

Gabriel signed for Arsenal from Lille last month as Arteta moved to further bolster his defensive options ahead of his first full season in charge at The Emirates.

And the Brazilian defender has admitted that he is looking forward to linking up with Saliba in the Arsenal team in the coming weeks and months.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Gabriel said: “I did not follow him [Saliba] much but I know he’s a talented young player and if he is joining Arsenal it is because of his quality.

“We have a few friends in common and I did play against him before. He is a great player and I am sure we will get along very well.

“It is a dream. I am living the dream right now to play for this club with such a massive history and achievements.

“Everything is there to achieve and I am very happy to be here. It hasn’t really sunk in yet but I am glad to be here and I can’t wait to play with my new team-mates.”

Both Gabriel and Saliba could feature for Arsenal when the Gunners kick off their new Premier League campaign with a trip to Fulham next weekend.

The north London side are aiming to push for a top-four finish in the Premier League this term after they ended up in eighth place and won the FA Cup last season.

Arsenal started the season on a positive note by beating Liverpool FC on penalties to win the Community Shield at Wembley last weekend.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip