Mikel Arteta reacts to Arsenal’s third summer signing

Mikel Arteta has revealed his delight at seeing Arsenal complete a move to sign goalkeeper Alex Runarsson a four-year contract from French club Dijon.

The Gunners announced that they had completed a deal to bring the 25-year-old Iceland international to The Emirates on Monday as Arteta moved to bolster his options in front of goal this season.

Runarsson joined the Ligue 1 club in July 2018 and made 13 appearances for the French side in all competitions last season.

“We want to create healthy competition for places and we look forward to seeing Alex bring further depth to the goalkeeping position,” Arteta told Arsenal’s website after the deal was confirmed.

The shot-stopper will wear the number 13 shirt at Arsenal and he becomes the Gunners’ third signing of the summer after they wrapped up deals for Willian and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Meanwhile, Arsenal technical director Edu shed some further light on why the north London side made a move to bring Runarsson to The Emirates.

Edu said: “We’re very pleased to welcome Alex to our squad.

“We have been monitoring him for some time and from the analysis, he has strong attributes that we look for in a goalkeeper and as a person.”

Arsenal are currently gearing up for their League Cup third-round clash against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday night.

After that, the north London side will switch their attentions back towards Premier League affairs and their crunch clash against defending champions Liverpool FC at Anfield on Monday night.

Arsenal have won their first two games of the new season after claiming victories over both Fulham and West Ham United.

