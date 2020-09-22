Mikel Arteta rates Arsenal’s Premier League title chances

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Mikel Arteta has admitted that Arsenal are still some way off where they want to be amid suggestions that they could challenge for the Premier League title this season.

The north London side have made a positive start to the new season after having won both of their opening games in the English top flight to leave them joint-top of the table.

The Gunners claimed a 3-0 victory over Fulham in their opening game of the campaign and they then followed that up with a 2-1 win over West Ham United at The Emirates on Saturday night.

Arteta has been tasked with steering Arsenal back into the top four this season as they bid to try and secure a return to the Champions League in the Spaniard’s first full campaign in charge at the club.

Next up for the Gunners is a testing clash away to defending Premier League champions Liverpool FC at Anfield on Monday night.

And Arteta has insisted that Arsenal fans must keep their expectations realistic for the season ahead as the north London side aim to gradually climb the table in the coming campaigns.

Arteta said: “No, I think we are still very far away from where we want to be.

“I think if you ask any manager in the Premier League if they are happy with everything [that] is going [on] with their team, it [the answer] probably is no.

“We had a super-mini pre-season and we’re still adapting some things.

“Some players are still not 100 per cent fit but it’s great to start winning, you have six points already and find ways to win.”

Reflecting on Arsenal’s win over West Ham, Arteta added: “I think we were a little bit lucky in certain moments for sure.

“But as well, we find a way to win it and it’s the mentality I want that the team always believes that we can do it up until the last moment.

“Even if we have difficult games when we suffer, we make it difficult for ourselves in certain periods, but in the end it’s three points.

“This is why we are here. As well, take some big notes because there are a lot of things to improve.”

Arsenal have not won the Premier League title since 2004 and they came eighth in the table and won the FA Cup under Arteta last season.

The north London side also kicked off this season by winning another piece of silverware after they claimed a victory over Liverpool FC on penalties in the Community Shield at Wembley back in August.

