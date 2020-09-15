Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Mikel Arteta has insisted that he is very confident that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will sign a new contract with Arsenal in the coming days.

The 31-year-old forward’s situation at The Emirates has been a constant talking point over the last few months due to the fact that his current contract with the Gunners is set to expire at the end of the season.

Aubameyang is widely considered to be Arsenal’s most important attacking player and he opened his account for the new season when he scored in the 3-0 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

The Gunners have been trying to convince the Gabon international to pen a new contract and commit his future to the club in recent months as they look to secure his services for the next few seasons.

Now, Arteta has once again insisted that he is feeling positive about Aubameyang’s future and he is tipping him to commit himself to the north London side in the next few days.

Speaking in an interview after the 3-0 victory over Fulham, Arteta said: “I’m really positive we are going to get it done very soon and hopefully in the next few days you will get some news.”

Aubameyang will be expecting to feature when Arsenal return to Premier League action on Saturday with a home clash against West Ham United.

Meanwhile, striker Alexandre Lacazette, who has been linked with a move away from Arsenal this summer, has insisted that he is happy at the north London club.

Lacazette said: “I’m really happy. It’s only the press who say I am unhappy and I want to leave.

“But me, from the beginning, I have said I am happy with Arsenal and I want to play and win titles. We won a title last month, so I am happy with Arsenal.”

Arsenal have not won the Premier League title since 2004 and they finished in eighth place in the table last term.

