Mikel Arteta delivers update on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for Arsenal fans

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to commit himself to Arsenal in the coming days, says Mikel Arteta

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 15 September 2020, 04:15 UK
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Mikel Arteta has insisted that he is very confident that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will sign a new contract with Arsenal in the coming days.

The 31-year-old forward’s situation at The Emirates has been a constant talking point over the last few months due to the fact that his current contract with the Gunners is set to expire at the end of the season.

Aubameyang is widely considered to be Arsenal’s most important attacking player and he opened his account for the new season when he scored in the 3-0 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

The Gunners have been trying to convince the Gabon international to pen a new contract and commit his future to the club in recent months as they look to secure his services for the next few seasons.

Now, Arteta has once again insisted that he is feeling positive about Aubameyang’s future and he is tipping him to commit himself to the north London side in the next few days.

Speaking in an interview after the 3-0 victory over Fulham, Arteta said: “I’m really positive we are going to get it done very soon and hopefully in the next few days you will get some news.”

Aubameyang will be expecting to feature when Arsenal return to Premier League action on Saturday with a home clash against West Ham United.

Meanwhile, striker Alexandre Lacazette, who has been linked with a move away from Arsenal this summer, has insisted that he is happy at the north London club.

Lacazette said: “I’m really happy. It’s only the press who say I am unhappy and I want to leave.

“But me, from the beginning, I have said I am happy with Arsenal and I want to play and win titles. We won a title last month, so I am happy with Arsenal.”

Arsenal have not won the Premier League title since 2004 and they finished in eighth place in the table last term.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
Reece James
Reece James sends message to Chelsea FC signings after 3-1 win at Brighton
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Dimitar Berbatov: The one signing Man United need to ‘complete’ their squad
Ian Wright
Ian Wright raves about summer Chelsea FC signing
Mason Mount
Mason Mount reacts to Chelsea FC’s summer signings
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United prepared to offer £23m for 19-year-old Ligue 1 teenager – report
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp makes prediction about Leeds United this season
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Gary Lineker
‘Woah’: Gary Lineker reacts to Chelsea FC star’s goal in 3-1 win at Brighton
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic talks New York drama, Nadal in Rome, and his two biggest tennis goals
Man United legend Ryan Giggs
‘A brilliant player’: Ryan Giggs raves about Man United youngster
ScoopDragon Football News Network