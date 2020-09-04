Sky Sports reporter delivers latest Thomas Partey update for Arsenal fans

Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth (Photo: Sky Sports)

Arsenal could look to offload Alexandre Lacazette as part of a deal to land Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid this summer, according to Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The north London side have been strongly linked with a move to bring Partey to The Emirates this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his midfield options ahead of his first full campaign in charge.

The 27-year-old midfielder was a key player for Atletico last season and he scored three goals in 35 La Liga games for the Spanish club.

With Arsenal having already completed deals to bring Willian and Gabriel Magalhaes to The Emirates this summer, the north London side may have to sell some of their players to raise funds for further transfers.

Now, Sky Sports reporter Sheth has suggested that the Gunners are considering offloading French striker Lacazette this summer, and that he could even be included in a swap deal involving Ghana midfielder Partey.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Sheth said of Arsenal’s interest in Partey: “For a sum of money that big, it is likely Arsenal will need to have a few sales before they can commit.

“Look out for Alexandre Lacazette and what potentially could happen to him. Arsenal fans might be disappointed that he is being talked about with a potential exit but he is a player who could raise funds.

“There is even talk of Lacazette being part of a deal to bring Partey to the Emirates.

“If a new deal [for Lacazette] is not forthcoming, then this is realistically the last chance Arsenal have of getting good money for Lacazette.

“This has the makings of one of the busiest transfer windows for Arsenal in recent years.

“With Gabriel’s arrival, they have got 34 players in the squad. They need to trim.”

Sheth went on to explain why the Gunners are reportedly also considering selling Hector Bellerin this summer.

He continued: “Should we be surprised if Arsenal allow Hector Bellerin to leave? I think yes, and no.

“Yes because he is 25 years old and a regular starter under Mikel Arteta.

“No because he has got three years left on his contract and could command a substantial transfer fee that could help Arteta rebuild other areas of his squad.

“In Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who looks increasingly likely to stay, and Cedric Soares, who is Arteta’s man having brought him in January, Arteta could argue he is well stocked in the right-back area.”

Arsenal, who finished in eighth place in the Premier League table last season, will kick off their new campaign with a clash against Fulham on 12 September.

The north London side will be aiming to challenge for a top-four finish next term. They have not won the Premier League since their famous unbeaten triumph in 2003-04.

