Robbie Savage predicts where Arsenal and Tottenham will finish this season

Robbie Savage is tipping Mikel Arteta to lead Arsenal to a fifth-placed finish in the Premier League table this season, ahead of Tottenham Hotspur in seventh.

The Gunners are currently preparing for Arteta’s first full campaign in charge at The Emirates after they finished in eighth place and won the FA Cup under the Spaniard last term.

Arsenal have brought in a number of new signings this summer as Arteta prepares for the new campaign, with the Gunners having landed Willian and Gabriel Magalhaes, as well as welcoming William Saliba to the club from Saint-Etienne in a deal that was agreed last year.

Arsenal will be aiming to try and challenge for a top-four finish this season as Arteta looks to steer the north London club back into the Champions League.

However, Savage is tipping the Gunners to come up short and end up outside of the top four this season.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mirror, Savage said: “Mikel Arteta has done unbelievably well to win the FA Cup and toughen up the Gunners’ soft centre since he took over from Unai Emery.

“Arsenal have already beaten Liverpool, City and Chelsea on his watch, and if they get off to a good start, they could finish in the top four… although I think it’s too soon to talk about a title challenge.”

Meanwhile, Savage is tipping Tottenham to end up in seventh place in the table in Jose Mourinho’s first full season in charge at the north London club.

Savage continued: “If they are as entertaining as the All Or Nothing documentary, Spurs will be worth watching.

“But the meter is ticking over to 13 years without a trophy and they should prioritise the cups.

“Jose Mourinho did well to finish second with Manchester United in 2017 and it would be even more remarkable if he did it again with Spurs this season.”

Arsenal have not won the Premier League title since their famous unbeaten triumph under Arsene Wenger back in 2003-04.

The Gunners will kick off their new Premier League campaign with a trip to Fulham on Saturday afternoon. Spurs, meanwhile, will host Everton at home on Sunday next weekend.

