Arsenal have decided to do a U-turn and open talks with Ainsley Maitland-Niles over a new contract, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Gunners have decided against selling Maitland-Niles to their Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The same article states that Wolves are eager to sign the 23-year-old but Arsenal rejected a £15m bid last week as the Gunners held out for a figure closer to £20m.

According to the same story, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has undergone a change of heart and the Spanish head coach would like to retain Maitland-Niles’ services.

The report goes on to reveal that the Gunners are prepared to offer their youth graduate a new contract to improve the terms of the versatile defender’s deal.

Maitland-Niles was named the man of the match for his performance in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool FC in the Community Shield before the Gunners beat the defending Premier League champions on penalties at Wembley on Saturday evening.

The Arsenal defender has made two assists in 20 games in the Premier League last season as the Gunners finished in eighth spot in the top flight table.

Maitland-Niles has netted three times in 101 games in all competitions over the past six seasons since breaking into the Arsenal team.

Arsenal have won two trophies since Mikel Arteta took over the reins from Unai Emery back in December.

The Gunners won the FA Cup and the Community Shield after beating Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC respectively.

Arsenal will take on Fulham in their Premier League curtain raiser on Saturday 12 September.

