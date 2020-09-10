Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Alphonse Areola from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, according to a report in England.

The Mirror is reporting that the Gunners are braced for interest in their number two goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez after his impressive performances in the absence of Bernd Leno at the end of the 2019-20 season.

The same article states that the Argentinian shot-stopper is hoping to secure a first-team spot ahead of Leno under Mikel Arteta at the Emirates Stadium.

According to the same story, Aston Villa are interested in a potential swoop to sign the 28-year-old Arsenal shot-stopper following his impressive performances in the FA Cup and the Community Shield.

The report reveals that Arsenal could be tempted into parting company with Martinez if Aston Villa make an offer in the region of £20m.

The Mirror goes on to add that Arsenal have been offered Areola on a season-long loan from PSG to solve the Gunners manager’s goalkeeper headache.

The story suggests that Arsenal could also consider a bid to sign Brentford shot-stopper David Raya after he won the Championship’s golden glove last term.

Martinez earned rave reviews for his performances in the FA Cup last season as Arsenal beat Manchester City in the semi-final before a 2-1 victory over Chelsea FC in the Wembley showpiece.

The Argentina goalkeeper was part of the Arsenal side that beat Liverpool FC on penalties in the Community Shield last month.

Arsenal will take on Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

