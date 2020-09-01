Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Arsenal are one of the clubs chasing AS Roma midfielder Amadou Diawara, according to the player’s agent.

The Gunners have been linked with a potential swoop to sign the 23-year-old to bolster Mikel Arteta’s side ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

Reports in Italy at the weekend suggested that Arsenal were ready to submit a £27m bid for the versatile AS Roma midfielder to improve Arteta’s midfield.

Arsenal have also been linked with a potential swap deal that would see the Gunners swap Lucas Torreira for Diawara after the Uruguay international’s two-season stint at The Emirates.

Speaking to Italian website Tuttomercatoweb, as quoted by Metro, the Guinea international’s agent Daniele Piraino said:

“He is concentrated on his career.

“Diawara is at a top club like Roma, where he is happy, as there is enthusiasm around the new owners.

“However, he is also liked by many clubs in England, including Arsenal.

“Being linked with certain clubs is pleasing for him, as these are prestigious sides. Amadou is concentrated on football and his career.”

Diawara scored one goal and made one assist in 23 games in the Italian top flight last season to help the Serie A side finish in the top half of the table.

The Guinea international scored twice in 74 appearances for Napoli before the defensive midfielder completed a move to AS Roma in the 2019 summer transfer window.

Diawara has four years left to run on his current deal with the Rome outfit.

Arsenal won the Community Shield on Saturday evening thanks to their penalty shootout victory over Liverpool FC after Takumi Minamino cancelled out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s opener at Wembley in normal time.

The Gunners have won the FA Cup and the Community Shield in successive months at Wembley to make a promising start to Mikel Arteta’s spell in charge.

Arsenal will take on London rivals Fulham in their Premier League opener at Craven Cottage on Saturday 12 September.

