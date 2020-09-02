Real Madrid loanee Dani Ceballos (Photo: Dani Ceballos / Instagram)

Arsenal are set to sign Real Madrid star Dani Ceballos on loan for a second successive season, according to a report in England.

The Mail is reporting that the Gunners want to bring Ceballos back to The Emirates on a loan deal ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

The same article states that Ceballos has agreed to return to Arsenal following talks with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta ahead of the Spanish manager’s second full season in charge.

According to the same story, Arsenal aren’t expected to include an option to make the transfer permanent at the end of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

The Mail reveal that Real Madrid were initially reluctant to allow Ceballos to leave on loan in consecutive campaign to dent Arsenal’s hopes of retaining the Spanish midfielder’s services.

But the story goes on to reveal that Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane didn’t consider the 24-year-old to be part of his plans to open up the possibility of a loan move.

The article adds that the Spain international feels settled in the English capital following a successful debut campaign at Arsenal.

Ceballas made two assists in 24 appearances in the Premier League last season to help the Gunners finish in eighth spot in the table.

The Real Madrid star was part of the Arsenal team that won the FA Cup thanks to a 2-1 victory over Chelsea FC.

The Gunners will kickstart the new Premier League campaign with a clash against London rivals Fulham on Saturday 12 September.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip