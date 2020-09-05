Arsenal set to re-sign Dani Ceballos on loan - report

Arsenal are on the brink of signing Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid for a second successive season, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Saturday 5 September 2020, 07:00 UK
Real Madrid loanee Dani Ceballos (Photo: Dani Ceballos / Instagram)
Arsenal are close to signing Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid for a second successive season, according to a report in England.

Website Goal, as quoted by The Daily Mail, is reporting that the Gunners are on the brink of completing a loan deal for the Spain international for the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The same article states that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was impressed with the Real Madrid midfielder’s performances during his loan stint last term.

According to the same story, the Gunners are set to pay all of Ceballos’ wages rather than shelling out on a loan fee for the 24-year-old playmaker.

The report reveals that there’s no clause in the loan agreement that requires Arsenal to sign Ceballos at the end of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

Goal claim that Ceballos turned down a number of European clubs in favour of completing a loan move to Arsenal.

Ceballos made two assists in 24 games in the Premier League last season to help the Gunners finish in eighth spot in the English top flight.

The Spanish midfielder helped Arsenal to win the FA Cup thanks to a 2-1 victory over Chelsea FC at Wembley last month.

Ceballos wasn’t part of the Gunners squad that secured more Wembley success when Arsenal beat Liverpool FC on penalties in the Community Shield last weekend.

Arsenal have already signed Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes and Chelsea FC attacker Willian in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners will start the new Premier League campaign with a clash against Fulham next Saturday.

