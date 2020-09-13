Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal have opened discussions with Brentford about the possibility of signing goalkeeper David Raya in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

Website 90Min are reporting that the Gunners are interested in a deal to sign Raya to bolster their goalkeeping options ahead of Mikel Arteta’s first full season in charge.

The same article states that Arsenal are preparing for the eventuality that Emiliano Martinez moves to Aston Villa in a £20m deal in the 2020 summer transfer window.

According to the same story, Arteta is eager to secure a reliable understudy to his first-choice goalkeeper Bernd Leno given the Germany international’s injury problems.

90Min claim that the Spanish head coach has put Raya at the top of his wish-list to replace Martinez after the Brentford goalkeeper’s impressive performances in the Championship.

The website add that Brentford are reluctant to sell too many of their stars this summer as they look to go one step better this season after their Championship playoff final defeat last term.

Brentford would be willing to sell Raya provided Arsenal meet their asking price for the 24-year-old shot stopper, according to the report.

Raya made 49 appearances in all competitions during his first season at Brentford following his move from Blackburn Rovers in 2019.

The Spanish goalkeeper moved to Brentford in a £3m deal from Blackburn Rovers and the Championship side could make a significant profit if they sell Raya to Arsenal.

The Gunners target spent five seasons at Blackburn Rovers before his switch to Brentford.

