Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are ready to launch a surprise bid to sign West Ham midfielder Felipe Anderson, according to a report in England.

Website Football Insider is reporting that the Gunners are interested in a swoop to sign the South American playmaker in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is a big fan of the former Lazio midfielder following his performances at the east London outfit.

According to the same story, Anderson has fallen down the pecking order at West Ham under David Moyes to cast doubt on his future at the London Stadium.

Football Insider claim that Arsenal are ready to test West Ham’s resolve to keep the 27-year-old at the club by submitting a bid for the Brazilian midfielder.

West Ham completed something of a transfer coup when they signed Anderson from Lazio in 2018. The Hammers paid an initial club-record fee of £36m, rising to £42m over the length of his stay at the London side.

Anderson scored one goal and made five assists in 20 starts and five substitute appearances in the Premier League last season as he contributed to West Ham’s successful fight against relegation.

The former Lazio playmaker has netted 11 times in 68 games in his West Ham career so far.

Arsenal have already signed Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes in a £25m deal and former Chelsea FC midfielder Willian on a free transfer in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The Gunners will start the new Premier League campaign with a clash against Fulham at Craven Cottage next Saturday.

