Arsenal’s £31.2m bid for 22-year-old French midfielder rejected – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal have had a bid of £31.2m plus an unnamed player for Houssem Aouar rejected by Lyon, according to reports in France.

French media outlet RMC Sport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Gunners have had an approach turned down by the Ligue 1 club as they bid to try and bring the 22-year-old midfielder to The Emirates this summer.

The same story says that Aouar is a target for the Gunners along with Manchester City and Juventus this summer and that the north London side may have offered Matteo Guendouzi as part of a cash-plus-player deal for the midfielder.

However, the article claims that Lyon have turned down the offer because they value the midfielder at around £45m.

The story continues by claiming that Arsenal are “very reluctant” to pay as much as £45m for Aouar because they are on a tight budget and have already shelled out £27m on Gabriel Magalhaes this summer.

Arsenal have so far brought in both Willian and Gabriel this summer, as well as securing the services of Dani Ceballos for another season on loan from Real Madrid.

The Gunners have also made Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares’ loan spells at The Emirates permanent.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are currently preparing to kick off the new Premier League season with a trip to London rivals Fulham on Saturday lunchtime.

The Gunners are aiming to try and mount a top-four challenge this season after they finished eighth and won the FA Cup last term.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip