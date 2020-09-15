Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants to build the Gunners team around Lyon star Houssem Aouar, according to a report.

Website ESPN, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Gunners boss is eager to sign the 22-year-old to bolster his midfield options ahead of his first full season in charge of the north London side.

The same article states that Arsenal are facing competition from Serie A giants Juventus, La Liga side Real Madrid and Premier League rivals Manchester City for his signature this summer.

According to the same story, Arsenal have made signing Aouar their top priority in the summer transfer window as Arteta looks to build a team capable of challenging for a top-four spot.

The report adds that Arteta wants to use the Lyon playmaker as part of a three-man midfield.

ESPN reveal that Arsenal have already failed with an offer of cash plus Matteo Guendouzi for the 22-year-old in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The website adds that Lyon want a transfer fee in the region of £55.5m for the highly-rated France Under-21 international this summer.

Aouar scored nine times in 41 games in all competitions last season as Lyon reached their first-ever Champions League final.

The French attacker has netted 24 times in 138 games in all competitions over the past four seasons since Aouar broke into the Lyon team.

Arsenal made an impressive start to the new Premier League campaign following a 3-0 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

The Gunners will look to build momentum with a win against West Ham United at The Emirates in their next Premier League game on Saturday.

