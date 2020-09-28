Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are ready to launch a second bid for Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar, according to a report in England.

Website football.london is reporting that Arsenal have already had a £32m rejected by the Ligue 1 side in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Gunners haven’t been deterred by being knocked back by Lyon in their pursuit of 22-year-old this summer.

According to the same story, Arsenal are ready to make a fresh bid of £36.5m, with the potential for the transfer fee to increase by a further £9m.

The report revealed that Lyon have dropped their initial asking price of £55m due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The story adds that Juventus and Manchester City are also interested in Aouar but the two giants haven’t yet made formal offers for the Lyon attacker.

Football.london is reporting that Arsenal won’t struggle to negotiate personal terms Aouar but Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas could be a different proposition.

Aouar has made two appearances for the Ligue 1 side in the 2020-21 season so far amid speculation surrounding the 22-year-old’s long-term future at the French club.

The Lyon star helped the French club to reach the Champions League semi-finals last season before they lost to eventual winners Bayern Munich in the last four.

Aouar scored three times and made four assists in 25 games in the French top flight last season.

Arsenal will make the trip to defending Premier League champions Liverpool FC at Anfield on Monday night in search of a third successive win.

