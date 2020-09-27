Arsenal interested in 28-year-old Chelsea FC midfielder – report

Jorginho (Photo: Jorginho / Instagram)

Arsenal are keeping tabs on Chelsea FC midfielder Jorginho ahead of a potential bid, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports, as quoted by The Mail, is reporting that the Gunners would like to sign Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar and Atletico Madrid holding midfielder Thomas Partey in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Arsenal aren’t close to making a breakthrough with either player to force the north London side to reconsider their transfer targets.

According to the same story, Mikel Arteta is interested in a swoop to sign Jorginho to improve his options in midfield for his first full season in charge.

The report reveals that Arteta has been an admirer of Jorginho from when Manchester City tried to sign the Italy international during his stint as Pep Guardiola’s assistant manager.

The media outlet claim that the Arsenal boss is not convinced by Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi as his defensive midfield options in the 2020-21 season.

Jorginho moved to Chelsea FC in a £57m deal from Serie A side Napoli in the 2018 summer transfer window after the defensive midfielder followed Maurizio Sarri to Stamford Bridge.

The Brazilian-born Italian midfielder has scored 10 times in 100 games in all competitions since his big-money move to the west London side two years ago.

Jorginho missed a penalty in Chelsea FC’s 2-0 loss to Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

Chelsea FC will travel to Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round of the League Cup on Tuesday night.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip