Arsenal are interested in a deal to sign Reading midfielder Michael Olise, according to a report in England.

Football League World is reporting that the Gunners are interested in the 18-year-old following his impressive performances for the Championship side.

The same article states that Olise’s performances have caught the eye of a number of Premier League clubs after the teenager made 23 appearances in the Championship last season.

According to the same story, Arsenal, Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in a swoop to sign the Reading midfielder this summer.

Football League World write that Reading are likely to ask for a “significant sum” for the teenager in the 2020 summer transfer window given that Olise has a number of years left on his current deal.

The media outlet add that Olise can play on either wing or behind a central striker.

Olise made 27 appearances in all competitions for Reading last season to establish himself as a regular in the Royals team.

The France attacking midfielder has spent time at Chelsea FC and Manchester City as a youth player before he moved to Reading’s academy in 2018.

Arsenal have signed Brazil defender Gabriel Magalhaes in a £20m deal from Lille to strengthen their back four as well as adding Chelsea FC winger Willian on a free transfer.

The Gunners have also secured Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari on permanent deals after their loan stints at Arsenal last term.

Mikel Arteta’s side will take on defending Premier League champions Liverpool FC in their final top-flight fixture in September.

