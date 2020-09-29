Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang urges Arsenal to sign Lyon star Houssem Aouar

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has urged Arsenal to get a deal over the line for Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign the 22-year-old to bolster their creative midfield options for the rest of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Arsenal have already failed with an opening bid for the France Under-21 international in the 2020 summer transfer window despite Lyon being under financial pressure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Gunners are expected to make an improved offer of around £34m to bring Aouar to Arsenal to join Mikel Arteta’s rebuild at the north London side this summer.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas is thought to be holding out for a transfer fee in the region of £45m.

Arsenal captain Aubameyang is hoping that the Gunners can get a deal over the line for Aouar, who the Gabon striker believes would be a “very good” addition to the north London side.

“He’s a very good player,” Aubameyang said, as reported by The Mirror.

“I hope we will be lucky to have these types of players at the club, I’m sure he can bring a lot to us.

“I hope he will come even though he is at Lyon.”

Aouar has netted 39 times in 124 games in all competitions since breaking into the Lyon starting XI over the past four seasons at the Ligue 1 side.

The Lyon playmaker played a key role in the French side’s run to the Champions League semi-finals last term before the Ligue 1 side suffered a defeat by eventual winners Bayern Munich in the last four.

The 5ft 9ins midfielder hasn’t earned a call-up to the France national team but Aouar has featured for his country’s Under-16 and Under-21 sides.

Arsenal will take on Sheffield United at The Emirates in their next Premier League fixture on Sunday.

