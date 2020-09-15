Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are looking at Dijon goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson as a replacement for Emiliano Martinez, according to a report.

The Telegraph, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Arsenal are interested in the Dijon shot-stopper to provide their first-choice goalkeeper Bernd Leno with cover should Martinez leave.

The same article states that Martinez is being chased by Aston Villa and Brighton following the Argentinian’s impressive performances for Arsenal in the final months of the 2019-20 season.

According to the same story, Martinez has put pen to paper on a four-year deal with Aston Villa ahead of completing his move to the Birmingham side to end his long association with Arsenal.

The Telegraph claim that the Iceland international would cost Arsenal around £1.5m to sign from Dijon in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The report suggests Arsenal have an advantage in negotiations because their current goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana has previously worked with Runarsson during his stint at Danish side Nordsjaelland.

Gunarsson is Dijon’s second-choice goalkeeper so the Icelandic star has been limited to 36 appearances for the French club over the past two seasons.

The 25-year-old moved to Dijon from Nordsjaelland in 2018, signing a four-year contract with the Ligue 1 side.

Arsenal were 3-0 winners against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon thanks to goals from Alexandre Lacazette, Gabriel Magalhaes and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Leno was restored to the Arsenal team for the clash against Fulham following his spell on the sidelines at the end of the 2019-20 season.

The Gunners will looking to record successive Premier League victories when Arsenal face West Ham United at The Emirates on Saturday afternoon.

