Arsenal to be offered chance to sign Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey - report

Arsenal could be set to finally make a breakthrough in their bid to sign Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Wednesday 9 September 2020, 08:00 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal have been presented with the chance to sign Thomas Partey as Atletico Madrid look to raise transfer funds to improve their squad, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Marca, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, is reporting that Atletico could be prepared to finally lower their asking price despite being clear that they wanted £45m for the Ghana international throughout the summer transfer window so far.

The same article states that Atletico were initially optimistic that they could convince the defensive midfielder to sign a new long-term deal with the Spanish outfit in spite of interest from Arsenal.

According to the same story, Arsenal were prepared to offer a player-plus-cash deal in order to get a deal over the line for the 27-year-old ahead of the start of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

But Marca are reporting that Atletico are eager to sign Espanyol star Marc Roca as a potential replacement for Partey should the holding midfielder leave at the end of his current contract.

Therefore, the Spanish media outlet hint that Atletico could be prepared to work out a deal with Arsenal in order to provide the funds to sign the Espanyol midfielder as Partey’s replacement.

Partey came through the ranks at Atletico Madrid before the Ghanaian star established himself as a regular in Diego Simeone’s first team.

The Atletico star has scored 16 times in 185 games over the past six seasons under Simeone.

Arsenal will kickstart the new Premier League campaign with a trip to promoted side Fulham on Saturday lunchtime.

