Arsenal are still working on a deal to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey but the Gunners will need to offload some players in order to fund a move, according to a report in England.

Website Goal is reporting that Arsenal have retained an interest in the Ghana international but the Gunners are unable to meet Atletico’s asking price.

The same article states that the La Liga side will only sell Partey if the Gunners activate his £44.5m contract release clause ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

According to the same story, Arsenal aren’t in a position to put a package together to sign Partey given their outlay on Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes in a £25m deal.

Goal go on to add that Atletico are still reluctant to sell Partey this summer and Diego Simeone is looking to convince the African midfielder to sign a new deal in the Spanish capital.

The website reveals that Arsenal are still planning to working on a deal in the hope of completing a transfer for the Ghana international before transfer deadline day on 6 October.

Partey has scored three times in 35 games in La Liga last season to help the Spanish side finish in third place in the Spanish top flight.

The Ghanian midfielder has progressed through the youth ranks at Atletico to establish himself as a regular in Simeone’s first team.

Partey has netted 16 times in 185 games in all competitions over the past five seasons at Atletico.

Arsenal will start the new Premier League campaign with a clash against Fulham on Saturday 12 September.

