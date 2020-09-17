Arsenal target two summer signings after completing Aubameyang deal – report

Arsenal are targeting Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey and Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 17 September 2020, 06:30 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are interested in deals to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey and Lyon attacker Houssem Aouar as Mikel Arteta looks to make further improvements to his squad, according to a report in England.

The Mirror is reporting that Arsenal are looking to add a couple of new signings to their squad after the Gunners tied down Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to a new long-term deal.

The same article states that the Gunners still want to sign Ghana international Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid but Arsenal could struggle to meet the Spanish side’s £50m asking price.

According to the same story, the north London side are also interested in Aouar but the French side are looking to secure a transfer fee in the region of £40m.

The Mirror claim that Arsenal are in a position where they would need to sell fringe members of their squad before Arteta can sign any new players in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The media outlet write that Emiliano Martinez is set to move to Aston Villa, while Lucas Torreira and Sead Kolasinac could be sold to raise transfer funds.

Arsenal have signed Lille centre-half Gabriel Magalhaes and Chelsea FC winger Willian, while the Gunners added Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari on permanent deals.

Dani Ceballos has also completed a loan move to Arsenal for the second successive season.

Arsenal were 3-0 winners against Fulham in their Premier League opener at Craven Cottage last weekend.

The Gunners will take on West Ham at The Emirates on Saturday night.

