Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Arsenal are facing competition from Inter Milan in the race to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo, as quoted by the Mail, is reporting that the Gunners are in a battle to sign the Ghana international in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte wants to sign the Ghanian midfielder to replace Croatia international Marcelo Brozovic ahead of the 2020-21 Serie A season.

According to the same story, Arsenal haven’t met Atletico’s £45m asking price to leave the door ajar for Inter Milan to hijack a deal for the holding midfielder.

The report goes on to reveal that Atletico manager Diego Simeone would like to keep the versatile African star at the Spanish club beyond the summer transfer window.

The article concludes that Arsenal remain at the front of the queue to sign the Atletico midfielder following their recent successes under manager Mikel Arteta.

Partey scored six goals in 35 games in the Spanish top flight last season as Simeone’s side finished in third place in La Liga.

The Atletico star came through the ranks in the Spanish capital before he established himself as a regular in Simeone’s team.

Arsenal lifted the Community Shield at Wembley at the weekend after the Gunners beat Liverpool FC on penalties.

Arteta has already won the Community Shield and the FA Cup since taking over the reins at the north London side back in December.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip