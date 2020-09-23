Arsenal to use 24-year-old in bid to sign Atletico midfielder – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are planning to use Lucas Torreira as a makeweight in a deal to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo, as quoted by the Mirror, is reporting that Arsenal are still working on a deal to sign the Ghana international in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Atletico boss Diego Simeone is eager to get a deal over the line for Arsenal’s combative Uruguayan midfielder Torreira this summer.

According to the same story, Torreira is attracting interest from Serie A but the Arsenal midfielder would prefer a move to the Spanish capital this summer.

Mundo Deportivo claim that Atletico don’t want to use Partey as a makeweight in a deal to sign Torreira but the article suggests it’s inevitable that Arsenal will look to include the Ghanian midfielder in any potential deal.

The Spanish media outlet outline that the La Liga side are still looking to secure a €50m transfer fee despite Arsenal’s reluctance to meet his contract release clause.

The report suggests that Arsenal could mirror Atletico Madrid’s hardline approach when it comes to negotiating a deal with the Spanish side to sell Torreira.

The 24-year-old has fallen out-of-favour under current Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta after the Spanish head coach took over the reins from Unai Emery back in December.

Torreira scored one goal in 29 games in the Premier League last season.

The Uruguay international hasn’t featured in Arsenal’s victories over Fulham and West Ham.

Arsenal will make the trip to Liverpool FC in their next Premier League game at Anfield on Monday.

