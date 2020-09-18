Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v West Ham

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is tipping Arsenal to secure back-to-back Premier League victories with a 3-0 victory over West Ham United at The Emirates on Saturday night.

The Gunners secured an impressive 3-0 victory over London rivals Fulham at Craven Cottage last weekend to cement top spot in the Premier League table after week one.

Alexandre Lacazette broke the deadlock in the ninth minute in west London before Arsenal summer signing Gabriel Magalhaes extended the away side’s lead.

Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his first Premier League goal of the season to secure three points for Mikel Arteta’s side at Craven Cottage.

West Ham suffered a 2-0 loss to Newcastle United at the London Stadium ahead of their trip across the English capital to take on the Premier League leaders.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Arsenal to beat West Ham at The Emirates on Saturday evening.

“Arsenal looked very impressive in their opening match against Fulham and Mikel Arteta has certainly improved their shape, style, and confidence since he took over,” Owen told BetVictor.

“They look much more solid defensively with new signing Gabriel playing particularly well in the season’s opener and Willian, recently signed from Chelsea, also in impressive form. The Gunners really do look to be heading in the right direction.

“I predicted a top-half finish for West Ham this season but at this moment in time, there appear to be a number of issues at the club both on and off the field.

“David Moyes was very unhappy with the performance of his team in their 2-0 loss at home to Newcastle United and I’m not sure he will be relishing an away trip to their North London rivals who are in such good form.

“A comfortable 3-0 victory for the Gunners for me in this one.”

Arsenal were 3-1 winners against West Ham at the London Stadium back in December under the management of caretaker head coach Freddie Ljungberg.

The Gunners edged to a narrow 1-0 victory over David Moyes’ side at The Emirates in their most recent Premier League meeting back in March.

Arsenal signed Lille centre-half Gabriel and Chelsea FC winger Willian in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The Gunners have also signed Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari on permanent deals following their loan stints last term.

Arsenal have also signed Spain international Dani Ceballos on a season-long loan for a second successive season.

The Gunners will take on defending champions Liverpool FC on Monday 28 September.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip