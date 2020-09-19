Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Arsenal will continue their winning run with a 2-1 victory over West Ham United in the London derby at The Emirates on Saturday night.

The Gunners will be looking to record successive Premier League victories against London opposition when the Hammers make the short trip across the English capital.

Arsenal were 3-0 winners against Fulham at Craven Cottage last weekend thanks to goals from Alexandre Lacazette, Gabriel Magalhaes and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Mikel Arteta’s side are sitting at the top of the Premier League table thanks to their resounding win against Fulham ahead of Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC.

West Ham, meanwhile, slumped to a 2-0 loss to Newcastle United in their Premier League opener at the London Stadium last weekend to make a disappointing start to the new season.

The Hammers haven’t made significant investment to their squad in the 2020 summer transfer window to raise questions about their ability to remain in the Premier League.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Arsenal to secure a 2-1 win against West Ham at The Emirates on Saturday night.

“Arsenal have been top of the league all week, which does not mean very much after only one game, apart from the confidence you get from knowing you have made a really good start,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s new contract will help build their belief too.

“West Ham, on the other hand, were wishy-washy in their defeat by Newcastle, and they always seem to be fighting fires off the pitch.

“The Gunners won this fixture 1-0 with a late goal in March, in the final game before last season was paused because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was a scrappy game and Mikel Arteta’s side only just nicked the points, but it was seen as a sign they were heading in the right direction.

“How Arsenal get on this time could tell us a lot about how much progress they have made in the past six months.”

Arsenal were 3-1 winners against West Ham at the London Stadium back in December under caretaker manager Freddie Ljungberg.

The Gunners edged to a 1-0 win against the Hammers at The Emirates earlier this year.

Arsenal have signed Lille centre-half Gabriel Magalhaes and Chelsea FC winger Willian in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The Gunners have added Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares in permanent deal after their loan spells at the north London side.

Arteta has also snapped up Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos on loan for a second successive season.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip