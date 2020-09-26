Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand praised Manchester United for showing “great character” after they claimed a thrilling 3-2 win at Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday lunchtime to pick up their first Premier League points of the season.

The Red Devils headed into the game looking to bounce back from the disappointment of losing their Premier League opener 3-1 to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford last weekend.

It was Brighton who took the lead late in the first half through Neal Maupay’s penalty, but the Red Devils levelled before the break thanks to Lewis Dunk’s own goal.

Manchester United then went ahead in the 55th minute when Marcus Rashford drilled home a brilliant goal after having been found by Bruno Fernandes.

With the score at 2-1, Brighton thought they had clinched a point after Solly March equalised deep into second-half stoppage time.

However, it was Manchester United who ended up claiming all of the points when Fernandes stepped up and scored his penalty with the final kick of the game after Harry Maguire’s header hit Maupay on the arm in the box.

The win was a welcome one for the Red Devils after the disappointment of their loss last weekend.

And former Manchester United defender Ferdinand was highly impressed by what he saw from the Red Devils in terms of their resilience.

“What an advert for the Premier League, this is what makes you love it,” Ferdinand said on BT Sport after the final whistle.

“You come to Brighton and you expect Man United to win but Brighton, you have to give them huge credit for the part they played today. They were magnificent in all they did.

“Manchester United showed great character. Loads to work on, and I’m sure Ole will be sitting there thinking, ‘we need to do better here and there’, but the character is what he’ll be looking at.

“The front four – the quality they have is undoubted. That’s not what we’re worried about. They were fantastic with what they did going forward.”

Next up for the Red Devils is another trip to Brighton in the fourth round of the League Cup on Wednesday night.

