Michael Owen states his prediction for Brighton v Chelsea FC

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to beat Brighton by two goals in a high-scoring Premier League game at the Amex Stadium on Monday night.

Frank Lampard has received significant backing from Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich in the 2020 summer transfer window after completing seven deals.

Chelsea FC started their summer spending before the window even opened when the Blues agreed a £33.3m deal to sign Hakim Ziyech from Ajax.

The Blues secured support for Tammy Abraham up front thanks to Timo Werner’s move to Chelsea FC from RB Leipzig for an undisclosed fee.

The west London side enjoyed a flurry of new arrivals over the past couple of weeks after wrapping up deals for Paris Saint-Germain centre-half Thiago Silva, Leicester City full-back Ben Chilwell and Nice defender Malang Sarr.

Chelsea FC fell just short of a new club transfer record when the Blues completed a £71m deal to sign Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen to improve their midfield options.

Lampard’s new-look side were held to a 1-1 draw with Brighton in their pre-season friendly earlier this month when Werner’s goal was cancelled out by Pascal Gross’ equaliser.

Chelsea FC played out a 1-1 draw with Brighton at the Amex Stadium and at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League last season.

However, former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 3-1 win against Brighton in the Premier League on Monday night.

“Brighton are set for a pretty solid season in my opinion and although they certainly flirted with relegation last season, their new style of play could well pay dividends in this new campaign,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Chelsea have undoubtedly been busiest in the Transfer market so far this pre-season and they really do seem to have made a number of excellent additions to their squad.

“All eyes will be on Frank Lampard and his team as he looks to bed everyone in quickly so that they can hit the ground running from the start of the season.

“I am so excited about watching their progress this season and I think they could provide a real challenge to the pre-season favourites of Liverpool and Manchester City.

“It’s hard to see beyond a comprehensive victory for Frank Lampard’s Blues in this one and I’m going for a 3-1 win to Chelsea.”

Chelsea FC finished in fourth place in the Premier League table last season before the Blues lost 2-1 to Arsenal in the FA Cup final.

