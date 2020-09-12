Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Brighton v Chelsea FC

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Chelsea FC to coast to a 4-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion in their Premier League opener on Monday night.

The Blues are preparing for their first Premier League game of the season as Frank Lampard gears up for his second season in charge of the west London club.

Chelsea FC have been very busy in the summer transfer window, with the Blues having brought in seven new players ahead of the new campaign.

The west London side have signed the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz and Ben Chilwell this summer as Lampard moved to overhaul his young squad for the forthcoming campaign.

Chelsea FC will be aiming to mount a serious title challenge this season after Lampard led them to a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League last term.

And former Tottenham striker Berbatov believes that the Blues are poised to make a strong start to the new campaign when they take on Brighton and Hove Albion away from home in their top-flight opener on Monday night.

Speaking to Metro, Berbatov predicted a 4-0 scoreline to Chelsea FC and said: “First game for Lampard’s new signings, everyone will expect them to win, and I am no different.

“I think they could get off to a brilliant start here.”

Chelsea FC missed out on a trophy last season after they lost 2-1 to Arsenal in the FA Cup final at the start of August.

The west London side have not won the Premier League title since their triumph under Antonio Conte back in 2017.

