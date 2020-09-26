Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Brighton v Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Manchester United to secure a 3-1 win against Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping that his Manchester United players can bounce back from their 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener last weekend.

Manchester United looked off the pace in their first top-flight fixture of the 2020-21 campaign after goals from Andros Townsend and Wilfried Zaha sealed a win for Palace.

Brighton lost 3-1 to Chelsea FC at The Amex on the opening weekend of the Premier League season before the Seagulls recorded an impressive 3-0 victory at Newcastle United last time out.

Manchester United secured a morale boosting 3-0 win against Luton Town in the Carabao Cup third round mid-week to build some momentum ahead of their trip to the south coast.

Former Manchester United striker Berbatov is confident that Solskjaer’s side can bounce back from their misstep at Old Trafford last week when the Red Devils face Brighton on Saturday.

“Oh my god… imagine United lose to Brighton!” Berbatov told Metro.

“That would be not only a shock, but a huge disappointment. I think people would begin to speak about Ole, the position of the manager in general, so I hope to see them correct the mistake they made against Palace.

“They have no other option and need to win this game. Losing against Liverpool and City in your first two games is ok, but Palace and Brighton is a disaster if you lose both. United can get three points back here.”

Manchester United ended a run of three successive defeats at Brighton when Solskjaer’s men were 3-0 winners at the Amex Stadium after Project Restart in June.

Although Manchester United struggled in their first three meetings with Brighton following the south coast side’s promotion to the Premier League, the Red Devils have managed to reverse the trend by winning their last three games against the Seagulls.

Manchester United are looking to avoid losing their opening two Premier League games for the first time since 1992-93.

The Red Devils will host Jose Mourinho and his Spurs side at Old Trafford next Sunday.

