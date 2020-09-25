Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Brighton v Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to pick up their first Premier League points of the season when they travel to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday lunchtime.

The Red Devils head into the game looking to seal their first top-flight win of the campaign after they were beaten 3-1 by Crystal Palace at Old Trafford last weekend.

Manchester United did manage to rack up a win in midweek when they were 3-0 victors over Luton Town in the League Cup third round away from home on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils will be eager to get their first Premier League points on the board this weekend when they travel to the south coast to take on Brighton.

Former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is expecting to see the Red Devils kick-start their campaign and claim a comfortable 2-0 win away from home to get their season properly under way.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Brighton got an excellent win at Newcastle last week.

“Just as they did against Chelsea in their first game, they created plenty of chances, which is a really good sign of how they have progressed since last season. They look a lot more dangerous.

“United are under pressure already but I think their defeat at home by Crystal Palace will act as the kick up the backside they need.

“I’d be surprised if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side do not produce a much better performance this time.”

Manchester United, who finished third in the Premier League and without a trophy last season, are aiming to try and challenge for the top-flight title this term.

The Red Devils have not won the Premier League title since 2013 and they will take on Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in their next Premier League game on 4 October.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have so far only signed midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax this summer.

