Michael Owen states his prediction for Brighton v Man United

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to edge to a 1-0 win against Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford last weekend.

Manchester United made a disappointing start to the Premier League season after goals from Wilfied Zaha and Andros Townsend at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have already lost ground on their top-four rivals after Arsenal and Liverpool FC secured successive league victories to move six points ahead of Manchester United.

Brighton lost 3-1 to Chelsea FC in their Premier League opener before Graham Potter’s side bounced back with a 3-0 win at Newcastle United last weekend thanks to goals from Neal Maupay and Aaron Connolly.

The Seagulls have won three games in a row thanks to their 4-0 win over Portsmouth and 2-0 victory over Brighton in the second and third rounds in the League Cup.

Former Manchester United striker Owen is backing the Red Devils to record a narrow 1-0 win against Brighton at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

“Brighton were impressive in their 3-0 win away at Newcastle last weekend with a couple of Neal Maupay goals in the first seven minutes setting them on their way to a comfortable victory,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Young Tariq Lamptey enhanced his growing reputation with another stand-out performance at right-back and Brighton will be delighted to have got their first three points on the board in just their second game of the new season.

“On the other hand, Manchester United were very disappointing in their opening match of the new campaign and looked lethargic and distinctly off the pace in their 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

“Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can point to a lack of rest and preparation time between the end of last season and the start of this but he will be expecting much more from his team and I expect a fully-fired up Manchester United to come away from the South coast with all three points.

“I’m going with a closely fought 1-0 victory to United.”

Manchester United were 3-1 winners against Brighton at Old Trafford back in November before Solskjaer’s side secured a 3-0 win against the Seagulls at the Amex Stadium last term.

The Red Devils have won all three of their games against Brighton since Solskjaer took over the reins from Jose Mourinho back in December 2018.

Manchester United have won three of their last five Premier League meetings with Brighton.

The 20-time English champions will face Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Sunday 4 October.

