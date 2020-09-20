Jamie Carragher reacts to Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win at Chelsea FC

Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher praised Liverpool FC for producing a performance worthy of champions in Sunday evening’s 2-0 win at Chelsea FC.

Liverpool FC made the trip to face a new-look Chelsea FC side after Frank Lampard brought in seven new faces in the 2020 summer transfer window.

Chelsea FC were reduced to 10 men at the end of the first half when Danish defender Andreas Christensen was sent off for denying a goal-scoring chance after a foul on Sadio Mane.

Liverpool FC required just five second-half minutes to make the numerical advantage count when Mane scored his first goal of the season.

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino combined before Mane managed to steer a header into the corner away from Kepa Arrizabalaga in the Chelsea FC goal.

Mane constructed his second when he lost possession but put pressure on Kepa in the Chelsea FC goal to force an error and double his tally with a simple finish.

Liverpool FC signing Thiago Alcantara replaced Jordan Henderson at half-time but the Spanish midfielder conceded a penalty after a foul on Timo Werner.

But Thiago’s blushes were spared by Alisson who produced a fine save to deny Jorginho from the penalty spot to secure a clean sheet.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher was impressed with Jurgen Klopp’s side after their emphatic performance at top-four rivals Chelsea FC.

“I think coming into this game there were a few questions being asked about Liverpool,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“We had the feeling it would be a tough game. Defensively they haven’t been at their best.

“They put in a performance that champions do. They silenced their critics.

“They let everyone know there is still a gap between the champions and Chelsea with this performance.”

Liverpool FC have signed Olympiakos defender Konstantinos Tsimikas, Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago and Wolves forward Diogo Jota in the summer transfer window.

The Reds will face Arsenal at Anfield in their next Premier League game next Monday night.

