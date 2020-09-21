Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC have finally agreed a £26m deal to sign Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy this summer, according to reports.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Blues have “finally” reached an agreement with the French club about the payment structure for the deal and they are set to land the shot-stopper.

The same story claims that the 28-year-old had been allowed to undergo a part of his medical a week ago, only to be called back because a deal had not yet been struck between the two clubs.

It’s claimed in the same article that the deal for Mendy is understood to be £22m plus add-ons, with the goalkeeper signing a five year contract with the Blues.

According to the story, Mendy said his goodbyes to his team-mates at Rennes on Friday and will now link up with Frank Lampard’s Chelsea FC squad.

It’s claimed that Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard has been on the lookout for a new goalkeeper to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga as his number one between the posts at Stamford Bridge.

Mendy will become the eighth summer signing at Stamford Bridge this summer, with the Blues having spent big in preparation for Lampard’s second campaign in charge at the club.

The Blues have brought in Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell, Malang Sarr, Kai Havertz and Xavier Mbuyamba so far this summer in what has been a busy transfer window for the west London side.

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday night with a trip to face West Bromwich Albion.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip