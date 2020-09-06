Chelsea FC eye surprise swoop for Man United goalkeeper - report

Chelsea FC are interested in a swoop to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero, according to a report

By Transfer Agent Sunday 6 September 2020, 07:30 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are interested in a potential swoop to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero this summer, according to a report in England.

The Athletic, as quoted by the Mirror, is reporting that Chelsea FC are keeping tabs on the Argentina international’s current situation at Old Trafford.

The same article states that Frank Lampard is eager to sign a new goalkeeper this summer to provide Kepa Arrizabalaga with increased competition for a starting spot.

According to the same story, Romero could struggle to secure game time this term following Dean Henderson’s return from a two-season long loan stint at Sheffield United.

The report suggests that Manchester United’s executive vice chairman Ed Woodward could be open to the sale of the Argentinian shot-stopper this summer.

The Athletic claim that Chelsea FC are giving serious consideration to a bid for the Manchester United shot stopper to improve Lampard’s options at the west London club.

Romero has won the FA Cup, the League Cup, the Europa League and the Community Shield during his five seasons at Manchester United.

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal signed Romero on a free transfer from Serie A side Sampdoria during the Dutchman’s stint in charge in 2015.

Romero has only made 61 appearances in his five seasons at Old Trafford.

Chelsea FC have already signed seven new players in the summer transfer window, including RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell and Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have only signed Donny van de Beek from Ajax.

