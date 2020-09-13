Alan Shearer predicts where Chelsea FC will finish this season

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Alan Shearer has played down talk of Frank Lampard’s new-look Chelsea FC side winning the Premier League title this season.

The Blues have been one of the busiest clubs in the summer transfer window as Lampard looks to leave his mark on the Chelsea FC side.

Lampard started his summer spending spree with the £33.75m addition of Hakim Ziyech from Dutch side Ajax to strengthen his attack in wide areas.

Chelsea FC beat Liverpool FC to the £53m signing of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner to provide competition for Tammy Abraham up front this term.

Lampard set about improving the Blues defence with the additions of Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva, Leicester City full-back Ben Chilwell and Nice defender Malang Sarr.

Chelsea FC made Kai Havertz the second-most expensive signing in the club’s history last week after the Blues signed the Bayer Leverkusen playmaker in a £71m deal.

The Blues could still add more faces to their squad before the close of the transfer window on 5 October.

Chelsea FC’s summer of investment has prompted talk of the Blues challenging Liverpool FC and Manchester City for the title this season.

However, Shearer reckons the Blues will struggle to win the Premier League title this term.

“City are not the only team who will think they are capable of closing the gap on Liverpool. Chelsea have spent £200m already, so it is clear what their intentions are,” Shearer told BBC Sport.

“Frank Lampard had a very positive first season in charge given the circumstances, with the club under a transfer embargo, but now they have splashed the cash, the expectation level changes.

“Suddenly his target goes from hoping they can get in the top four, to a demand that they challenge for the title. You don’t spend that sort of money otherwise but, while I am sure they will improve, I still think winning the league will be beyond them.”

Chelsea FC finished in fourth place in the Premier League table last term after ending up 33 points behind champions Liverpool FC.

The Blues will take on Brighton in their Premier League opener at the Amex Stadium on Monday night.

